HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was seriously injured in a Tuesday night crash on U.S. 61 at Clear Creek.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 Mazda 3 driven by Curtis M. Lewis, 38, of Hannibal, was heading north on U.S. 61, 1 mile north of Hannibal, at 9:30 p.m. when it went off the right side of the road and struck several trees.
Lewis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., then to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department and Hannibal Fire Department.