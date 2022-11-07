HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal woman and man face charges in connection with a Saturday morning domestic disturbance.
Julia A. Bowen, 55, was charged Sunday with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Richard D. Bowen, 24, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Hannibal Police responded to the 3600 block of McMasters at approximately 9:11 a.m. for a domestic disturbance and found Julie Bowen in the parking lot with a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Detectives determined she had fired several rounds from a handgun at Richard before a physical altercation between the two of them. At some point during the altercation, the male victim suffered a gunshot wound. HPD said Richard Bowen fled with the firearm, then returned, and detectives were able to recover the handgun.
The male victim was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with a non-life-threatening injury.
The Bowens remain in the Marion County Jail with bond set at $50,000 cash only.