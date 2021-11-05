HANNIBAL, Mo. — Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at about 9:51 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in the 300 block of Mark Twain Ave.
A man involved in the shooting had fled the area before officers had arrived. Officers spoke with another man on the scene who was involved in the incident. About 15 minutes from the time of the initial call, officers went to another location and took the man into custody who had previously fled along with a firearm.
On Friday afternoon, a warrant was issued for Jerome Gaston, 23, formerly of Las Vegas, Nev., the suspect arrested following the shooting. Gaston was charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Bond was set at $100,000, with Gaston remaining lodged in the Marion County Jail.