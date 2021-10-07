HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal police made an arrest in connection with a Wednesday night shooting.
Officers dispatched to the 1500 block of Broadway around 6:10 p.m. found a 46-year-old man who had been shot. Within minutes, officers located the suspected shooter, whose name was not released, a couple of blocks away and arrested him without incident.
The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, the police department said, with no threat to the public.
The condition of the man who was shot was not provided by police.