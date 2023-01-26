HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Police Department issued a short statement on a person who died after being found unresponsive in the street Wednesday.
According to the statement, officers were called at 10 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive man laying in the street in the 1200 block of Lyon. Once on the scene, officers began CPR until medical personnel arrived.
The individual was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. HPD detectives are currently investigating the situation. No other information, including the person's age, was released as of Thursday afternoon.
Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the department at 573-221-0987 or through the Crime Tips section of hannibalpd.com.