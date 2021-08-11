HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Police Department said it is investigating an early-morning shooting Wednesday.
At 12:23 a.m., officers with responded to the 1700 block of Martin Street following a report of shots fired. Officers reportedly found evidence at the scene that a gun had been fired, and they were told that an individual had been taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment by a private citizen.
Officers went to the hospital where they spoke with the male that had been shot. Police report that the gunshot would did not appear to be life-threatening.