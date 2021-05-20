HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Police Department reported an armed robbery Thursday morning in Hannibal.
Officers responded to a panic alarm around 11:30 a.m. Thursday from the Check N’ Go at 120 Steamboat Bend in Hannibal. Officers spoke with employees at the store who reported a white male entered the building with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
The subject was reported to be wearing a white shirt over a black hooded sweatshirt, and fled on foot, but police believe he left the area in an unknown vehicle.
The Hannibal Police Department has been in contact with other Missouri agencies who have reported similar events. The department is asking for anyone with information, or anyone with video cameras that may cover the area to please contact their office at 573-221-0987 or through hannibalpd.com.