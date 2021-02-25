HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Regional has announced it will be hosting two first-dose COVID vaccination clinics on March 2 and March 5.
Appointments may be made on the vaccine line at 573-629-3570 weekdays, or by scheduling online. Appointments will be first-come, first-serve with no waiting list. Both clinics will take place in the medical office building on the HRH campus. The vaccine is available to those who meet Phase 1A and Phase 1B — Tier 1 and Tier 2 criteria.
Information regarding the criteria can be found at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov.