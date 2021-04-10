HANNIBAL, Mo. — It will be another busy year working on city streets based on the street paving and repair plan that was finalized this week by the Hannibal Roadway Commission.
“We have overlays, road repairs and parks projects,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services. “In the category of road repairs we have targeted areas that are smaller than a full overlay but bigger than a pothole.”
The work is tentatively scheduled to begin very soon.
“Our goal is to start paving the boat trailer parking lot next week and then finish the Broadway and Center Street riverfront roads as well as the boat club road,” Dorian said. “Next would be Greenway and Carrol Street, and then start working down the lists.”
According to Dorian, it is hoped that there will be $100,000 left this spring for street repairs.
“We are planning to have approximately $320,000 for street repairs in the 2021-22 fiscal budget,” he said, adding that the funds for the parks projects will come from the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department’s budget.
“We plan to do all the overlays and as many of the road repairs as we can afford,” Dorian said. “Some road repairs that are not able to be completed would be moved to the top of the list next year.”
In 2020 the city estimated that it spent approximately $330,000 on asphalt for overlays and over $400,000 for street repairs.
Planned 2021 Overlays
Sierra and Edwards, $39,000
Greenway, $35,000
South Sixth along the soccer field, $15,000
Broadway at the riverfront, $5,000
Center at the riverfront, $14,000
Upper Magnolia, $32,000
Recreation Drive, $6,000
Shinn Lane from MM to the roundabout, $42,000
North Street from Section to Ninth, $5,000
Scheduled 2021 Road Repairs
Lake Apollo and Gemini area
Lake Apollo and Saturn area
Lake Apollo miscellaneous work
El Rancho Road dip
Paris Gravel, multiple areas
Butternut, multiple areas
Warren Barrett, multiple areas
Rolling Meadows and Timberline intersection
Crescent Street
Oak Street
Sunset, various areas
Carriage and Surrey Hills intersection
Butler
Carrol Street
Magnolia, bottom
Rock and Section
Pine and Vesper
Pine, multiple areas
Bird and Arch
Pleasant and Hazel
Reservoir and Pleasant
South Park and Park Terrace
Mohawk
Meadowbrook
Homestead
Grape
A small section of Bowling
Proposed 2021 Park and Rec Funded Projects
Boat trailer parking lot, $65,000
Boat club road, $4,000
Trailhead parking lot
Huckleberry, various areas
Sand volleyball courts, $12,500
Dog park area
Patchen, Sodalis parking lot