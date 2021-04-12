HANNIBAL, Mo. — In an effort to better utilize Hannibal Regional Airport, as well as other city-owned land that is located near the airport, the city and board of public works are pursuing the development of an airport business plan.
“We have been working on this for quite some time. There have been numerous meetings,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during the April 6 meeting of the Hannibal City Council.
According to Dorian, the plan will also include the Lakeside Technology Industrial Park that is located near the intersection of Highway MM and Shinn Lane in western Hannibal.
According to a memo to the council from Dorian the business plan will include an asset inventory, a gap analysis, value proposition, messaging and marketing outreach.
“The objective of this plan is to identify investment opportunities that are aligned with the airport, but also complement the regional economy,” Dorian said, adding that the intent of the plan is to guide the strategic economic development at the airport over the next three to five years.
The city will enter into a Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Airport Aid Agreement to secure funding for the $75,000 project. Ninety percent ($67,500) of the grant will be funded by the state while the remaining 10 percent ($7,500) of the cost will be covered by the Hannibal Board of Public Works.
With the council’s approval of the necessary resolutions the city will now enter into a State Aviation Trust Fund Project Consultant Agreement with Jviation, which is currently the city’s airport consulting engineer. As part of the agreement DSG Advisors will act as a subconsultant for Jviation.