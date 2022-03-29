Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.