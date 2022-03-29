HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Friday traffic stop led to the arrest of a Hannibal man on drug and weapon charges.
A warrant issued Saturday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County charged Justin L. Fuget, 33, with trafficking drugs first degree and unlawful possession of a weapon.
The Hannibal Police Department said officers stopped Fuget for a traffic violation during a joint enforcement project with the Missouri State Highway Patrol in an effort to combat drug activity in Hannibal.
Officers noticed suspicious behavior by Fuget, who had a safe with him inside the vehicle, the department said. A loaded handgun and a large amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine were seized in a search of the vehicle, assisted by the patrol’s K9.
Fuget remains in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.
The department said 21 traffic stops were made as part of the enforcement project, with officers making two open liquor arrests, four misdemeanor drug arrests, one felony drug arrest, four misdemeanor warrant arrests and one felony warrant arrest.