HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal woman faces multiple charges of deceptive business practices and stealing after a nine-month police investigation.
Arrested was Amanda L. Stuart, 40.
Hannibal Police Department detectives began an investigation after a complaint from a person living in the state of Louisiana indicated Stuart allegedly was selling items on Facebook and never sent the product after the payment was made. Detectives located more than 30 victims across the country, and the investigation continues.
Stuart’s bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. She remains in the Marion County Jail.