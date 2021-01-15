HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal woman was injured in a Thursday morning crash on West Ely Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2002 Buick Rendezvous driven by Brittni B. Powell, 31, of Hannibal, was heading east at 11:05 a.m. at 5412 West Ely, just outside the Hannibal city limits, when it traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Powell, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department.