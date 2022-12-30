HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Thursday afternoon head-on crash in Hannibal injured three.
The Hannibal Police Department said a truck driven by a 33-year-old Hannibal man was heading north around 2:49 p.m. in the 4400 block of McMasters when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound sport utility vehicle.
The driver of the truck was flown by helicopter to a Columbia area hospital. A 38-year-old woman in the SUV sustained minor injuries but declined medical treatment, and a man in the SUV was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
HPD was assisted by Marion County Ambulance, Air Evac, Hannibal Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Northeast Missouri Emergency Communication, or NECOMM.