HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Fire Department could soon have the authority to assess fees for services rendered on emergency and non-emergency calls.
Charges would be assessed for the equipment, supplies utilized and personnel at an incident scene. A national fee standard would be used in determining the itemized bill.
A third-party service would be hired to handle the billing.
“We would send them the information and they would contact the responsible party or parties’ insurance for payment,” said Fire Chief Mike Benjamin, adding that the company handling the billing would receive a percentage of the charges for its service.
Benjamin stressed the new policy, if approved by the city council, is not being viewed as a potential revenue generator.
“Between regulations, training and the high cost of apparatus and equipment maintenance, the department’s budget continues to be a challenge in these economic times,” Benjamin said. “We have looked at different methods to help curb some of these costs. After speaking with some of the other area chiefs we realized that a lot of the other departments in the area were already using this option to help curtail some of their budget woes.”
Reportedly among the area fire departments with a cost-recovery policy are Hannibal Rural and Palmyra.
“This is not a new concept. This is being done in Northeast Missouri and across the nation,” Benjamin said. “I would really like to emphasize that we are trying to take some of the burden off of the people in the city of Hannibal who are already paying taxes for these services.”
Fees will not be assessed on every call, especially those incidents involving people who reside in Hannibal.
“If the responsible party lives within the corporate city limits (of Hannibal) they will not be charged for these services unless they were found to be driving under the influence or set an illegal fire,” Benjamin said.
The proposed fee program was given a first reading by the council during its Tuesday, Feb. 2, meeting. It will come up for a second and final reading when the council next meets in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in council chambers at Hannibal City Hall.
According to Benjamin, the HFD has been investigating a cost-recovery ordinance for between four and six months.
“Deputy Chief Ryan Neisen has done a lot of the leg work,” Benjamin said. “He spoke with some of the area chiefs and discussed this program with some contacts that he has in the insurance industry.”
If it receives a positive second reading the program will likely be launched early this spring.
“We are looking at some time in March or April,” Benjamin said. “With that being said we still have some administrative functions to tie up before we could implement the program.”