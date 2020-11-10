HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University Booster Banquet scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, has been canceled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Marion County.
“We are very sad to have to cancel, but feel it is the safest option for our donors, students, and employees,” the university said in a release.
HLGU’s Office of Institutional Advancement will be contacting ticket holders in the next few weeks to discuss their options.
Anyone with questions may contact the HLGU Institutional Advancement Office at 573-629-3124 or lauren.youse@hlg.edu.