QUINCY — Since the first trip in 2010, Great River Honor Flight has completed 61 missions, taking veterans from around the region to visit landmarks in the nation's capital. On Thursday's 62nd mission, the group will mark another milestone as they pass 2,000 veterans taking flight.
Carlos Fernandez, chair of the Honor Flight board of directors, said the longevity of the program is a testament to the support received from the public.
"When we started, we thought we would have been successful if we scheduled 4 or 5 flights," Fernandez said. "The fact that Great River Honor Flight has been around since 2010 is an amazing accomplishment, not just for the program but for the support it has received from the public. Their interest in donating in order to show their appreciation for our veterans truly showcases the strong quality of life that we enjoy in the Tri State region.
Fernandez said that, as a lot of programs have seen, Honor Flight expected public support and interest would have waned well before this point.
"Considering this is the 62nd mission, we never imagined we would still be able to show our veterans the gratitude they so rightfully deserve," he said.
With 29 veterans scheduled to fly out for the one-day trip Thursday, Great River Honor Flight will have served more than 2,000 veterans.
"Seeing us surpass the 2,000th local veteran to experience an Honor Flight is something our area can be very proud of," Fernandez said. "It is truly gratifying to run into veterans that have been a part of this program over the past 12 years and hear the impact that one day had on them, regardless of when it took place. We are very blessed to have the opportunity to be with them as they recall old memories and make new friends."
During the trip, veterans as well as volunteer guardians who ensure their needs are met, are driven to St. Louis for a morning flight into Washington D.C. While in the capital, the group will visit the Vietnam Wall Memorial, the Korean War memorial, the World War II memorial, and the Washington Monument, among other landmarks. The trip also includes a stop at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery for the changing of the guard ceremony. After dinner at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon, the travelers will return to St. Louis and then ride home.
Originally the trips were made up of WWII veterans, but has expanded in recent years to include veterans of other conflicts. Thursday's trip is made up primarily of Vietnam veterans. But no matter what era they served during, the mission of Great River Honor Flight is to provide these trips at no cost to the veterans, a mission they've been successful at thanks to public donations.
Thursday's trip to Washington is the final mission for the Honor Flight for 2022, but Fernandez said the group is already looking at what's next.
"We will soon start working on next year's flights," he said. "The plan is to schedule 6 additional flights — April, May, June, August, September and October — in 2023. The members of the board of directors look forward to creating more life long memories for local veterans."
Veterans who wish to apply for future Honor Flight trips are encouraged to visit greatriverhonorflight.com and complete an application. More information on the program and past trips are also available at the website.
