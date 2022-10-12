Participants in Honor Flight 61

Veterans and guardians from Honor Flight mission 61 in Sept. pose for a photo in Washington, D.C. Now in its 12th year, the Great River Honor Flight will pass 2,000 veterans escorted to the nation's capital with their 62nd mission on Thursday.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — Since the first trip in 2010, Great River Honor Flight has completed 61 missions, taking veterans from around the region to visit landmarks in the nation's capital. On Thursday's 62nd mission, the group will mark another milestone as they pass 2,000 veterans taking flight.

Carlos Fernandez, chair of the Honor Flight board of directors, said the longevity of the program is a testament to the support received from the public.

