HANNIBAL, Mo. — A bill that would enable political subdivisions throughout Missouri, including cities and counties, to form broadband internet districts was filed recently in the Missouri House by state Rep. Louis Riggs, R-Hannibal.
“The bill is designed to accelerate the deployment of broadband Internet across rural Missouri by enabling cities and counties to form districts to maximize funding, including monies pushed down from the federal level, such as CARES Act funding, that can be used for expansion of online education and telehealth resources,” Riggs said in a release. “We need all hands on deck to promote broadband deployment, and this is another tool in the broadband toolbox to accomplish that.”
Could Riggs’ bill prove helpful in Hannibal? City Manager Lisa Peck thinks it has that potential.
“Broadband is very important from a myriad of perspectives including quality of life, educational opportunities and economic development competitiveness, and the legislation appears as though it could enhance the attractiveness of such a ‘broadband infrastructure improvement district’ to providers, especially in rural areas, and therefore potentially benefit Hannibal,” Peck said.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, notes that the legislation would provide a broadband option for Hannibal and Marion County.
“The question remains, what fiber/internet provider would build, own and maintain the network for the political subdivision?” Mehaffy said. “I’ve seen this model offered by private providers in the past as a public financing mechanism. In other words, the private provider would partner with the city who would build, own and maintain the network with a long-term lease to the private provider to use the network and provide services to end users. I have not seen a lot of interest in this type of investment from cities and counties in the past. The model seems better suited for other political subdivisions like community improvement districts.”
HB 735 is the second broadband bill filed by Riggs during the current legislative session. The other bill, HB 580, would require the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to report exactly how many students do not have broadband internet access.