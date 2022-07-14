HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal police reported the arrest of a 21-year-old man they say is connected to a reported burglary early Tuesday morning.
HPD said they received a call from a resident in the 100 block of North Main St in Hannibal, reporting that they believed someone had entered the business, located below the residence, just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. Officers obtained a description of two men and items that were taken.
At around 6:50 a.m. Officers saw two men matching the descriptions walking in the area of North Street and Mo. 79, taking both into custody. One of the men was reportedly in possession of items that were said to have been stolen. Detectives went to several other locations and recovered additional property reported to have been stolen from the business.
One of the men arrested was questioned and released. The second, Daywan T. Taylor, 21, was detained prior to arrest warrants being issued by the 10th Judicial Circuit Court on Wednesday. Taylor was charged with first degree burglary and resisting arrest.
Taylor remains lodged in the Marion County Jail with a $100,000 cash bond.