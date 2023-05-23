HANNIBAL, Mo. — A sixth man faces charges in connection with the January death of a Hannibal man.
Robert J. O’Connell, 36, of Hannibal, was charged with first degree assault and second degree murder in the death of Taurean Snoddy.
O’Connell was arrested Friday by detectives with the Hannibal Police Department on a warrant issued by the 10th Judicial District of Marion County.
Police officers dispatched Jan. 25 to the 1200 block of Lyon Street for an unresponsive male laying in the roadway found Snoddy. He was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Five other men were charged in January in connection with the death.
O’Connell remains in the Marion County Jail with no bond.