HANNIBAL, Mo. — A man faces charges in connection with assaulting a police officer and striking a patrol car.
The Hannibal Police Department said a warrant issued Wednesday in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charges Dexter L. Winningham, 37, with first-degree assault special victim, resisting arrest by fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident after an investigation by an officer assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad regarding an outstanding felony warrant.
An officer who saw Winningham parked at a business in the 3600 block of Stardust parked partially blocking the parking stall and was outside talking to the occupants who had a door open. During the encounter, HPD said Winningham put the vehicle in gear and backed up, pushing the officer backward into the patrol vehicle with the open door.
Winningham drove through a grass field and onto Stardust Drive near Munger Lane with a responding officer in pursuit, HPD said, then continued to Veterans Road at a high rate of speed. After the vehicle developed a mechanical issue at U.S. 36, Winningham left the vehicle and surrendered to responding officers.
The officer was evaluated at a local hospital for injuries and released.
Winningham is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.