HANNIBAL, Mo. — A man faces charges in connection with assaulting a police officer and striking a patrol car.

The Hannibal Police Department said a warrant issued Wednesday in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charges Dexter L. Winningham, 37, with first-degree assault special victim, resisting arrest by fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident after an investigation by an officer assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad regarding an outstanding felony warrant.