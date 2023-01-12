QUINCY — An Adams County jury deliberated less than an hour Wednesday before finding a Minnesota gymnastics coach guilty of charges of predatory sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a child.
Leonard Johnson of Rochester, Minn., was found guilty following a three-day trial. Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha praised the work of the Hannibal and Quincy police departments throughout the investigation, and members of his office in securing the conviction.
Johnson was charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Two girls interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri led to the criminal charges. The girls, now ages nine and ten, testified under direct examination by Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck to the abuse "Uncle Leonard" inflicted on them while they were staying at a Quincy hotel in May 2020.
The jury also saw video interviews conducted with the girls by Jessica Holtmeyer, a former forensic investigator with the Child Advocacy Center.
During his closing arguments, Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones commended the bravery of the two victims for their appearances in court.
"The defendant chose his victims because they trusted him, and they were young. He thought they would keep his secret and even if they did tell someone, no one would believe them because they were little girls," Jones said in his closing. He asked the six men and six women of the jury to prove him wrong.
Farha said cases like this are successfully prosecuted because of cooperation between agencies and through the strength it takes for victims to come forward.
"Cases like this are only successfully prosecuted because multiple agencies and organizations work together to bring justice to these two young girls," his statement said. "Both these girls were incredibly brave. We could not have convicted Mr. Johnson without their courage."
Johnson will be sentenced in front of Circuit Judge Tad Brenner on March 13. Because of the predatory criminal sexual assault convictions involving multiple victims, state law mandates a sentence of natural life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.