HANNIBAL, Mo. — Marissa Todd isn’t letting Down syndrome stand in the way of her dream of becoming a teacher or the opportunity to share a variety of lessons on her YouTube Channel, Miss Marissa Moments.
Todd has been sharing her knowledge of topics like line dancing, how to get a job and experiences from an educational road trip in Iowa through her YouTube channel. She enrolled in the Succeed college program at University of Missouri-St. Louis, earning college credits and learning life skills over the course of the two-year program. When she returned home, she enrolled in one class a semester at Hannibal-LaGrange University to continue pursuing her dream.
Todd, 23, has wanted to be a teacher since she was in grade school, and her mother, Michelle, said her daughter has strong skills in communication and language. The Miss Marissa Moments YouTube channel has helped Todd build her teaching portfolio in a unique way.
“This platform could be shared in schools, so she could be teaching even if she was not physically in the room,” Michelle Todd said. “It is exciting to hear feedback from friends and family that the videos are well received, people of all ages are learning things, the videos are being used in some classrooms, and Marissa has acquired a few ‘fans!’”
Todd writes each script; her cousin, Spencer Fuller, edits the videos; her sister, Mikayla Clamon, makes the artwork; her cousin, Joshua Wathen, creates the music; and her aunt, Tracy Fuller, directs the videos. They have reached their goal of 300 subscribers, and Fuller said they are now looking to reach 500. Fuller enjoys laughing and working with Todd as she comes up with an idea for a new video and they work together ahead of time on the questions involved.
In one lesson, Todd shows how to make a festive craft with fireworks for the Fourth of July. After filling a pan with an even layer of shaving cream, she shares an important detail with a smile.
“It looks like Cool Whip, but it’s not,” Todd said. “Don’t eat it!”
Next, she carefully drops food coloring into the shaving cream, then uses toothpicks to transform the bright colors into fireworks. She uses a sheet of paper to transfer the design so it’s ready to display. One episode is dedicated to preschool songs, beginning with “Turn Around, Turn Around, Teddy Bear.”
In another video, Todd details the process of applying and interviewing for her new job. Her duties at McDonald’s include curbside delivery service, where she tells everyone to “have a nice day” or “have a wonderful, beautiful day.”
“Marissa has a great attitude and is a very positive young lady,” Fuller said. “Her heart is so big and she loves life.”
Michelle Todd noted the experience has been beneficial to viewers and to Marissa with her lifelong desire to learn.
“The YouTube channel encourages Miss Marissa because she knows she is contributing learning opportunities to her social media community,” Todd said. “Marissa also enjoys learning new things as she makes the videos. The videos remind people of all ages that every individual can contribute to society in a valuable way, and there is always something new to learn.”
Todd welcomes new subscribers to her channel, which can be accessed by visiting https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6XKoYp6UtMdAjbUXq_qpDw or searching Miss Marissa Moments.