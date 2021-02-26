HANNIBAL, Mo. — The risk for flooding on the Mississippi River is near normal this spring, according to the National Weather Service, which released the second of three planned Spring Flood and Water Resource Outlooks for 2021 on Thursday, Feb. 25.
It was noted that only minor changes in the flood risk had occurred over the past two weeks since the first outlook was released on Feb. 11.
The NWS, which says that the Mississippi River is currently experiencing a near-normal streamflow for this time of year, reports that the likelihood of moderate or greater flooding is not great, and in many locations the threat of significant flooding is well below the historical average for the spring months.
Drier soils are the rule from Minnesota and the Dakotas through western Kansas. According to the NWS, this will provide the Upper Mississippi River basin with additional storage, which acts as a deterrent to flooding.
The snowpack is well below average from northern Wisconsin, through most of Minnesota and the Dakotas.
Although a deep snowpack exists across eastern Iowa and into northern Illinois, which forecasters say is the main factor for flood risk this spring, the overall flood risk is less than what it has been the past two years. While watersheds in the area with a deep snowpack will see an increased risk for flooding, the degree of flooding will depend on the rate of snowmelt.
Areas upstream through the remainder of the Upper Mississippi River watershed are averaging below normal snowpack.
Near to below normal soil moisture over much of the region will reduce the flood risk as well as reduce the risk for long-term flooding.
While in general the risk of flooding on the Mississippi River is near normal at this time, the NWS reports there is an above normal chance for minor flooding near and downstream of the Quad Cities. The NWS says that the current outlook for minor flooding in Hannibal is 69%, 56% in Quincy, Ill., and 73% in Saverton. The chances of moderate flooding in Hannibal is 15%, in Quincy 24% and in Saverton 31%. The likelihood of a major flood in Hannibal is 9%, in Quincy 9% and in Saverton 10%.
Recent warm weather has allowed melting of the snowpack to begin. Some of the southern watersheds have already lost much of the snow cover, causing rises in many smaller rivers and creeks. Consequently, the NWS says that because of snow loss in these watersheds, any spring flooding will be dependent on additional snow yet this season or on spring rainfall.
The chances for flooding in most local basins are near or above average. Minor flooding is likely along the Fabius rivers and Middle Fork Salt River.