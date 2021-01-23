HANNIBAL, Mo. — When Jean McBride talks about the COVID-19 pandemic, the administrator of the Marion County Health Department carefully chooses her words to avoid making things sound either too dire or too rosy.
“Since March 2020, the world of public health has changed,” McBride said.
“The challenge (initially) was getting people to believe. Our community was split down the middle in the belief that it was real or that it was a hoax,” McBride said.
Health departments in Missouri’s small counties all have faced difficult challenges due to the pandemic. Most have small staffs who usually have worked to provide services such as the WIC (Woman/Infants/Children) nutrition program for families with young children or childhood vaccination programs. Those services have been tweaked as buildings closed. WIC is now offered at curbside and other services require appointments. Masks must be worn to prevent spread of the virus.
Although January has been better, Becky Dowell could have never envisioned the stress of the last year.
Dowell, a nurse with the Monroe County Health Department, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has made for long and stressful days.
At one point last month, Dowell and two other colleagues, were processing up to 20 coronavirus cases a day. The caseload over the past three weeks is not as heavy, but the pressure ever-present. As soon as a case is reported, Dowell immediately begins conducting contact tracing to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus and ask people to quarantine.
“There are days when you take the work home and you just have to stop. It is very stressful,” Dowell said.
Her boss, Monroe County Health Department Director Paula Delaney, said that no amount of training could have prepared public health workers to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Each year, we conduct disaster training, but no one could have envisioned this,” Delaney said.
Communication with county residents has become more important as well.
“We rebuilt our website www.marioncountyhd.org at the beginning of 2020,” McBride said.
The number of visitors to that site has climbed, giving the Marion County staff a chance to share the latest information available.
“The state of Missouri does not necessarily follow CDC guidelines. There are times when Missouri decides on different guidance. States also differ in their approach to the pandemic, which confuses the public,” McBride said.
Although county health departments appear to be best suited to deal with the pandemic, McBride said there are 115 counties all with their own way of delivering public health. So messages sometimes become confusing for people who hear a variety of approaches.
Published reports this week also indicate that Missouri does not include rapid antigen test results in its statewide count, which may have resulted in coronavirus infections being undercounted by an average of more than 600 cases each day in December and January. Health officials say undercounting infection rates could lead Missourians to underestimate the threat of transmission.
Dowell said that at times, people are offended and rude when informed that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“Oh, yes, some can be very nasty with language and even some hang up on you,” she said. “I just apologize for needing to do my job and still tell them of the need to quarantine. Many do not want to hear that news.”
Tanya Taylor, director of the Ralls County Health Department, said that more attitudes are changing as people realize the now year-old pandemic is real, but the workload takes a toll on employees.
“We have four people contact tracing, and there are times when the job is really tough and when you deal with this day after day, morale does get pretty low,” Taylor said.
Jennifer Schumacher said the Pike County Health Department said the pandemic has “added an amount of stress to our daily lives, but our staff has stepped up to the challenge.”
Pike County, like many others, also had to add workers in the Health Department. Schumacher said the agency used to have a single nurse in charge of contact tracing.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic we slowly transitioned more into the role of contact tracing and now have five staff members that are trained” for that work including one added in November, Schumacher said.
Marion County also hired staff to do contact tracing, but funds were not available for some other things.
“We were not eligible for (personal protective equipment) from the state,” McBride said. “So we bought privately to protect our staff. We did not request CARES Act funding, and we managed through our existing contracts and funding.”
Funding also is a concern going forward.
“They need to relook at the funding they have allotted for local health departments in Missouri. We are one of the lowest per capita of allocated state funding in the nation,” Schumacher said.
Now that vaccines are slowly rolling out, public health officials are hopeful, but say there is much work to be done and that their job is to help educate the public that prevention measures reman vital.
“We will continue to have more challenges,” McBride said. “Our next one is the vaccine and administering it to all who want it. We will get this done through community partnerships. We just need to have patience and realize we are working toward a common goal – a healthy, safe, COVID-19 free community.”