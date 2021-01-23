Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.