QUINCY — While checking on a vehicle stuck in the snow near 12th and Monroe Wednesday afternoon, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies instead found a Hannibal man wanted by Missouri authorities.
Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, ACSD deputies saw a vehicle that appeared to be stuck in the snow. When they approached the car, they saw that the driver appeared to be unconscious. The deputies were able to wake up the man, who appeared to be under the influence. The man refused to unlock the doors to the vehicles when the deputies reportedly saw him trying to hid narcotics on himself and inside the vehicle.
After the driver attempted to flee the scene, failing because the vehicle was already stuck in the snow, deputies were able to get access into the car, taking the driver into custody.
The driver, identified as Zachary M. Sinclair, 28, of Hannibal, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Sinclair was also found to have a petition to revoke probation warrant and a Missouri parole violation warrant. Sinclair was lodged in the Adams County Jail without bond. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Quincy Police Department.