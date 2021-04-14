Missouri Supreme Court updates COVID-19 guidelines

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court replaced the operating directives first set in place for local courts since May 2020, retaining the four phases with changes focused on continuing to balance safety and access to courtrooms as more vaccines are administered against COVID-19.
Tenth Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd said the circuit is currently in Phase Two, with limits of 25 people in large courtrooms or less people in smaller courtrooms. Shepherd has been using Webex teleconferencing when possible for certain hearings and to communicate with attorneys and other personnel. With differing situations across the state, local courts are assessing vaccine availability and factors like local positivity rates for the virus — court can move to the next phase after 14 days in the previous phase, but it can also revert to previous phase immediately if local conditions warrant it.
Face masks are required in courtrooms in the Tenth Circuit, and Shepherd commended the County Commissions in Marion, Monroe and Ralls counties for their support with protective equipment like air purifiers and plexiglass barriers. Also, anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19, is exhibiting symptoms or has been directed to quarantine is not allowed in the courts.
Jury trials can resume in Phase 3, and Shepherd said vaccine availability and people who decide to receive a vaccine in the jury pool have been a factor for considering that step.
When a court has reached Phase Four, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear face masks or face coverings during court proceedings and in public areas. Court personnel with limited or no access to the public will not be required to wear face coverings in their respective workplaces.
Courts will alert community members and the Missouri Supreme Court of changes to the operating phase. The current operational phase and other information is available on the Missouri Courts’ interactive pandemic website at www.courts.mo.gov/pandemic/.
Shepherd stressed how everyone working together has made the process as safe and efficient as possible amid the pandemic.
“I am very grateful for the efforts of the local Bar association and court personnel to continue to move cases forward through video hearings or keeping calendars flexible for in-person hearings with limited courtroom occupancy,” Shepherd said, noting the support extends throughout the community.
“I am also very grateful to all courtroom participants who have been conscientious about quarantining when necessary for the protection of courthouse personnel and members of the general public who need to enter the courthouse for reasons relating not only to court, but also operation of their businesses, or payment of taxes.”