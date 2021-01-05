MoDOT releases annual report

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has wrapped up its annual report for 2020, reporting that the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in fatalities and instances of distracted driving and speeding statewide.
MoDOT’s 2020 Annual Report also shares statistics on several programs that helped promote safety.
The Buckle Up Phone Down program received an Excellence in Regional Transportation award from the National Association of Development Organizations. MoDOT’s construction program was one of the strongest ever despite COVID-19-related drops in funding and traffic levels, thanks to federal and state support and a series of measures taken by MoDOT employees and officials.
MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said the agency updated its plans for pandemic situations in early February, establishing an Incident Command Structure and Pandemic Response Team which remain in operation.
Five hundred-forty cases of COVID-19 affected about 10 percent of MoDOT’s workforce.
“I would say from my perspective the single biggest, really amazing story from MoDOT is the response of the people — the men and women of MoDOT — have risen to an amazing set of challenges, challenges that every organization and every person in the country and in the state has had to face,” McKenna said.
The pandemic resulted in a decrease of about $38 million in highway-user funds from projections for the fiscal year total through fuel sales, vehicle sales, licenses for drivers and vehicles. MoDOT responded by cutting back spending for equipment, materials and supplies and slowing new hiring and delaying the advertisement of construction projects from March through June. Additionally, 1,000 employees opted to take a 5% pay cut, and others participated in a Work Share program for a 20% furlough.
MoDOT employees and contractor crews practiced social distancing and other measures to keep maintenance, construction and safety improvement projects moving ahead.
McKenna said an outlay of close to $1 billion to the construction industry is the highest level since 2010. He expressed his gratitude from federal support and at the state level with the General Assembly’s financial support through general revenue funds and leadership by Gov. Mike Parson with his Focus on Bridges program.
By the second week of December, 100 of the 250 bridges on the project list were completed and open to the public, and McKenna said progress continues. The Fixing Access to Rural Missouri program will replace more than 30 timber-pile bridges in Northern Missouri which are in poor condition and carrying one lane of traffic in rural areas. When the project is complete, there will be no more timber-pile one-lane bridges in the region.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said 2020 brought a “speed pandemic” — despite traffic volumes as low as half in some in areas during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Law enforcement officials have observed a 61% increase in tickets of speeds exceeding the posted limit by 26 mph or greater.
An uptick in distracted and impaired driving has led to serious consequences. Motorists struck more than double the number of truck-mounted attenuators which absorb impacts to help protect roadside crews. As of Dec. 30, 970 fatalities were reported in Missouri, reflecting an increase of almost 10% compared to 2019.
“That is just such a tragedy, because about 70 percent of those fatalities were unbuckled occupants or drivers,” McKenna said.
“We really do try to implore people to drive safely,” McKenna said. “It’s a responsibility of each individual when they’re in their car to do that.”
MoDOT is busy planning for this year, updating the agency’s financial forecast and meeting with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission on Wednesday. They will work together to look at asset reports and project finances, beginning the process of allocating money for future projects in each region.
“One thing people don’t realize is that project selection here goes through a local process,” McKenna said, noting regional planning commissions, metropolitan planning organizations and local transportation advisory councils work as a team.
MoDOT has between $8 and $10 billion in unmet transportation needs, with an aging infrastructure, particularly with bridges in need of maintenance or replacement.
“It’s a significant challenge, but it’s one this time of the year that we’re always hopeful as we look to the resource availability and the work that will come forward through the General Assembly,” McKenna said.
More information and the contents of the report are available by visiting www.modot.org.