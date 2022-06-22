HANNIBAL, Mo. — The planned replacement of the Third Street viaduct in Hannibal by the Missouri Department of Transportation was a point of discussion and action by the city council during its Tuesday night meeting in council chambers at city hall.
An ordinance authorizing Mayor James Hark to execute an easement for highway purposes to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission regarding the Highway 79 overpass was tabled.
The easement action followed a public meeting hosted by the council concerning the planned replacement of the viaduct in the near future.
In other business, the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council expressed its appreciation to city personnel for the hanging of banners.
Permission was given the Hannibal Community Promotions Group to close Lover’s Leap on Monday, July 4, and for the discharge of fireworks within the city limits.
Approval was given to the following appointments: First Ward council member Darrell McCoy and Sixth Ward council member Jeff Veach to the Roadway Commission; Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson and Fourth Ward council member Charlie Phillips to the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Board; Andy Dorian, for a term to expire in May 2025, to the Employee Benefit Trust Board.
Approval was given to the following reappointments: Laura Judlowe, Gordon Ipson and Raymond Lee, for a term to expire in June 2025, to the Hannibal Library Board; Beverly Stewart, for a term to expire in May 2025, to the Employee Benefit Trust Board.
First reading was given a code amendment concerning the specifications for sidewalks in residential districts.
First reading was given a code amendment concerning storm-water runoff management.
First reading was given a code amendment that deals with repealing and replacing project classifications and fees.
Corey Mehaffy of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council addressed the city council regarding proposed Downtown Community Improvement District boundaries.
Approval was given paying $5,900 to Lewis and Ellis Actuaries and Consultants for a Government Accounting Standards Board actuarial study.
Approval was given paying $23,500 to Klingner and Associates for engineering services at the Huckleberry Park tennis and pickleball courts.
A contract agreement in the amount of $680,487 with Bleigh Construction was approved for construction of the Lakeside Drive road into the industrial park located in western Hannibal.
A contract for the acquisition of 20 acres of woodlands adjacent to the old city landfill on Kiowa Drive was approved. The Roger Milton Joseph Wright Trust will be paid $73,080, plus $2,445 in expenses.
The acquisition of donated property at 2010 Spruce St. from Ammon Bemis was approved.
A pair of resolutions pertaining to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Financial Assistance Center’s state ARPA grant program were approved. The grants are in regards to landfill leachate and North Street storm-water work.
A second budget amendment resolution, which reflects recent changes in the budget, was approved.
A bid waiver request from the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau regarding Media Buys was approved.
Approval was given an amended grant application to the Promote Missouri Fund by the HCVB.
Second reading was given the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022-23.
A budget adjustment covering the last 90 days was given a second reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.