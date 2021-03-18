HANNIBAL, Mo. — Missouri Route 154 at Spencer Creek in Ralls County and Route C in Monroe County at Long Branch between Routes M and CC are closed due to flash flooding.
Earlier Thursday, MoDOT officials reported Monroe County Route J at Middle Fork Salt River (Duncans Bridge) and Monroe County Route A at Crooked are closed due to high waters.
Floodwaters can be deeper than they appear and can hide such hazards as sharp objects, electrical wires, sewage and chemicals. There’s a possibility that the road that was once where the water is no longer exists. Even the best four-wheel-drive vehicle will lose against rapidly moving water and no traction.
For each motorist’s safety and the safety of everyone in their vehicle, please take heed of these lifesaving tips:
Don’t drive through flooded areas. Taking extra time to drive a detour beats running out of safe roadway.
Less than six inches of water can turn your car into a poorly engineered canoe, with no ability to slow down, steer or float.
When there is water visible over the roadway, assume that the roadway below it is either damaged or destroyed.
Motorists should turn on driving headlights whenever using the windshield wipers. It’s the law.
Reduce speed for the conditions.
Turn around. Don’t drown.
More information about current road conditions in the area and on motorists’ routes is available by consulting MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android mobile devices.