HANNIBAL, Mo. — Following more than 30 years of service, Lyndell Davis retired as the chief of the Hannibal Police Department, effective on May 6.
The Hannibal City Council is expected to approve the appointment of Lt. Jacob Nacke as the next chief at their June 7 meeting. Nacke is a second generation law enforcement officer, following after his father, Don, who served as the chief deputy for the Pike County Sheriff's Department before recently retiring as the Chief of Police in Bowling Green.
Nacke has been an officer of the Hannibal Police Department for 16 year. He holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in justice administration. Nacke has served as a field training officer, mobile forensics investigator, narcotics investigator and the president of the fraternal order of police. He has training from the Medicolegal Death Investigator School and with the Special Response team, for which he also served as team leader.
HPD Lt. Mike Routh has been the acting chief of police since Davis's last day, and he will continue in that position until the council approves the appointment of the next chief.
