HANNIBAL, Mo. -- A request that would see property located in western Hannibal rezoned from one- and two-family to B-multiple family received a successful first reading Tuesday night during a meeting of the Hannibal City Council.
The preliminary reading followed a public hearing on the request prior to the council meeting. The matter will come up for final consideration when the council next meets in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in council chambers at Hannibal City Hall.
The application to rezone the property located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Munger Lane and Stardust Drive was submitted by Koontz Properties, LLC.
According to a report from the city's consulting engineer, Mark Bross, all property located to the immediate west, north and south is currently zoned A-one- and two-family. However, according to a memo to the council there is a mix of property uses to the immediate east, including retail business in the River Bend Shopping Center and Lowe's which are zoned E-commercial.
According to Edie Graupman, the Hannibal Department of Public Works management assistant, all neighbors within 185 feet of the property slated for rezoning were notified by letter of the request. There were two email responses received from the public regarding the rezoning, one in favor and one against.
The request has the support of the Hannibal Planning and Zoning Commission, which took up the matter during its Jan. 21, 2021, meeting, which was conducted via Zoom.
In other business, the council accepted the donation of property located at 1805 Hope St. The site was owned by Kenneth and Deanna Taylor.
A fire in 2020 caused extensive damage to the house located there. The city has received a check from the insurance company to help offset the expenses incurred demolishing the house.
A resolution that will allow the Hannibal Fire Department to begin charging mitigation rates for emergency and non-emergency calls was given a first reading. According to Fire Chief Mike Benjamin there would be no charge for services if the responsible party lives within the city limits.
Approval was given to declare 17 Toshiba and five NEC phones surplus equipment. The NEC phones will be given to Saint John's Church/School for parts. The Toshiba phones will be disposed of.
A resolution was approved that grants the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers access to city-owned property that is necessary for it to complete its portion of the North Street storm water project.
Approval was given the appointment of Kevin Knickerbocker to the Hannibal Library Board. He will serve the remainder of an unexpired term that ends in June 2021.