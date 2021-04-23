Runner with local ties excels in marathons across U.S.

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Marathon runner Zack Holtz has witnessed great success in marathons across the nation, with his latest accolade in the Go! St. Louis Marathon bringing his past experiences full circle.
Holtz is a St. Louis native, and he attended school in California during his teenage years, competing in baseball, basketball, soccer, hockey and track. His father, Ken Holtz, ran the St. Louis Marathon in the 1980s, and Holtz always knew he wanted to run in it as well. The experience was different from previous marathons he won in San Ramon, Calif. and the Boston Marathon — with waves of runners starting group by group. Holtz was eager for the chance to race again, after a long period of pandemic-related cancellations and fulfilling his lifelong dream of being a professional athlete.
“Let me get in on that. I want to show up and run,” Holtz said. “I’m ready to run — I’ve been training for a year and I haven’t had any races.”
Holtz said the results were based on a “chip” or net time, so “you just gave your best effort and trust your training.” Since there were no other runners around Holtz, he didn’t know he had finished third until after the race concluded.
“It kind of makes you feel, well ‘I’ve got a pretty good finishing kick in me, if I saw where first or second or place was and feel the vision, what could I have done? Could I have done better?’ ” Holtz said. “But you can’t second-guess yourself. You just go out there and do your best, and hopefully your legs show up on the day.”
Holtz has racked up an impressive string of milestones in marathons from coast to coast, but the endeavor began with a desire to improve his health, not compete.
Every day after work, he ran four miles. Soon, he noticed the run got much easier. His heart rate dropped and his body adapted to the daily routine. The four miles grew to six and seven. He was able to continue his successful career in technology and compete when he entered the Run San Ramon.
He won fourth place in the marathon and “from then on, the competitive juices just started flowing and I just became fascinated with getting better.” He practiced, read books, talked with high school coaches about speed work and how to train for races.
By the next year, he won the race, and went on to win it five years in a row.
“It was just something that I got really good at, just by putting in a lot of work,” he said. “I really believe in reaching your potential and not just doing something, but being excellent at it. To be your best, you have to really put in work and take advantage of all those opportunities you get.”
Holtz had his sights set on running in the Boston Marathon, so he began training in hilly terrain to prepare for the topography of the race. Then he decided to run in the Death Valley Marathon as a training run for the Boston Marathon. He remembered running along at third or fourth place, enjoying the scenery — the lack of crowds helped prepare him for the St. Louis Marathon’s unique starting format — then he realized something.
“You know, I can win this,” he thought to himself. And that’s exactly what happened.
COVID-19 has resulted in Holtz continuing his work on a remote basis, and he moved back to Hannibal so he can spend more time with his family. His brother, Alex, won the skateboard competition at the Ride Cool event at the Ramp Park in Huckleberry Park.
Holtz runs around Hannibal every day, training and looking forward to upcoming events like the Chicago Marathon and the Hannibal Cannibal during National Tom Sawyer Days.
“I love running down by Riverview Park,” he said.
Holtz shared some advice with anyone who is thinking about competing in marathons or simply taking their running to the next level.
“The hardest part is putting on your running shoes and lacing up,” he said. “Once you get out the door, the hard part’s over — it’s just finding that discipline to get up and go. Once you’re out the door and you’re moving, your body feels good, you’re in your nice little element. Then just slowly build, one step at a time.”