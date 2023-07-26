QUINCY — The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command reminds area residents that its facilities in Quincy and Hannibal, Mo., serve as cooling centers for those needing respite from the heat.
The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont, is open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Water fountains are available.
The Family Store of Quincy, 425 Broadway, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday with water fountains available.
The Family Services Emergency Shelter of Quincy, 501 Broadway, offers overnight shelter with a meal, snacks and water provided.
The Family Store of Hannibal in the Steamboat Bend Shopping Center is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday with water available.
The family services facilities in both Quincy and Hannibal also have a limited number of fans available to residents in the command’s serve area of Adams, Brown and Pike counties in Illinois and Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Ralls and Shelby counties in Missouri.
Distribution is prioritized for people over 65, those with children under five years of age and those who are disabled.
Application hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
People applying for fans should bring a photo identification; a Social Security or medical card also is required for those with children under five in the household.
