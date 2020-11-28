HANNIBAL, Mo. — For many a fiscal comparison between 2019 and 2020 is an apples to oranges proposition. At the end of October 2020 the Hannibal School District’s ledgers showed that it is trailing 2019 by a little less than $1.5 million. Despite the deficit Superintendent Susan Johnson told the Hannibal Board of Education during its recent November meeting that there is no reason for panic.
According to Johnson, the school district is awaiting $857,000 in CARES Act funds from the state.
“We have asked for it, but we haven’t received it yet so it doesn’t reflect in our financial budget,” the superintendent said.
In addition, around $425,000 is expected any day from the E-rate program.
According to Rich Stilley, business manager for the school district, the schools and libraries universal service support program, commonly known as the E-rate program, helps schools and libraries to obtain affordable broadband.
Eligible schools, school districts and libraries may apply individually or as part of a consortium. Funding may be requested under two categories of service: category one services to a school or library (telecommunications, telecommunications services and Internet access). Category two services that deliver Internet access within schools and libraries (internal connections, basic maintenance of internal connections, and managed internal broadband services). Discounts for support depend on the level of poverty and whether the school or library is located in an urban or rural area. The Hannibal School District is receiving approximately a 75% reimbursement for the internet infrastructure that it added this summer.
Finally, almost $400,000 is due from another source.
“In the months of September and October we have two different payments coming for food service that we have yet to receive, so they will be coming,” Johnson said, adding that the school district will receive $158,000 for September and $235,000 for October.
The money that is coming will greatly change the school district’s financial comparison between 2019 and 2020.
“When all of those revenues come in that will mean an additional $1,676,725,” Johnson said. “If you look, once that money is received, we are actually in better shape than we were at this time last year.”