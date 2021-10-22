HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a single-car crash early Friday that sent three people to the hospital.
According to the report, a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Eiante M. Duran, 27, of Waldorf, Md., was headed east on US 36 near Mo. Highway H about five miles west of Hannibal around 4:15 a.m. MSHP reports that Duran fell asleep at the wheel and the Hyundai went off the right side of the highway, hitting a sign before coming back onto the road and overturning, coming to rest on the passenger side.
Duran, as well as a one-year-old boy and a newborn girl in the vehicle, were all taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy by the Marion County Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. The report states that all three were using proper safety devices.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Fire Department.