HANNIBAL, Mo. — As Mark Twain High School band director Doug Shaffer used his baton to give the downbeat for a performance of “The National Emblem” on Saturday at Hannibal-LaGrange University, his students responded with a crisp start to the venerable march.
Finally, a performance competition in front of an audience, and judges for high school bands after a two-year layoff.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered schools around Missouri in March 2020, spring band festivals, which feature performances that are given ratings from 1-to-5 by a panel of judges drawn from high school band directors, were canceled.
But on Saturday, Mark Twain High School hosted a band festival in the Roland Fine and Performing Arts Center at Hannibal LaGrange University featuring Mark Twain, Hannibal High School’s concert and symphonic bands and South Shelby.
“This is a big deal to finally perform for judges,” Shaffer said. “They have practiced hard for this moment.”
After a solid performance of “The National Emblem,” Mark Twain’s band performed “Celtic Ritual,” a composition by freelance composer John Higgins, a University of Michigan graduate who composes and arranges for the educational division of Hal Leonard LLC.
The performance capped nearly two months of rehearsals, which were affected by missing nearly two weeks of school because of dangerously freezing temperatures and snow and ice conditions.
“It was tough getting to this point,” Shaffer said.
Saturday’s festival, staged by the Missouri Small Band Directors Association (MSBDA), was coordinated by Shaffer, who is the past president of the association.
MSBDA was formed in 2016, and immediately started to host small school band festivals around the state.
Shaffer said the festivals were in response to a Missouri State High School Activities Association rule enacted five years ago that mandated high school bands entering state festivals be comprised of at least 50% students in grades nine-through-12.
“That effectively knocks small schools out of the festivals,” Shaffer said. “It is not a realistic rule. It has been appealed, but that has been unsuccessful.”
The small school association created its own series of regional festivals. The first year, some 30 schools participated, a number that has more than doubled.
But the festivals are about more than ratings. Judges spend about a half-hour after performances conducting critical clinics for student musicians and their directors.
“It is not like the MSHSSAA festivals where you just receive ratings and written feedback,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer said the small school festivals are more special for high school bands this year because of a MSHSSAA decision to not host in-person music festivals in 2021. Despite competitions for fans in state sports, such as basketball, football and wrestling, to compete for ratings, high school bands must send recordings that are reviewed by judges.
Hannibal High School is too large for membership in the small school association, but Mike Fuller, director of the Hannibal High School Symphonic Band, said Hannibal bands entered the festival because there is not a substitute for in-person performances.
“Most students play in band because they want to perform” in front of an audience, he said.
For Mark Twain’s student musicians, after their performance, the three judges, Doug Rice of Union High School, Jamie Baker of Macon High School and Bill Shaffer (Doug’s father) of Wright City High School, provided instant feedback.
Bill Schaffer stepped up on the director’s podium and talked about the importance of respecting dynamics placed in the music by composers, telling them that in the performance of “The National Emblem,” there was no difference between fortississimo (very loud) and mezzo-piano (average sound).
After the clinic, Doug Shaffer took his student musicians to the performing arts center band room to discuss the most important item of the day — what rating did their performance earn after weeks of hard practice?
“I asked them how they thought we did,” Shaffer said of band. “They are really tough on themselves. I finally told them all three judges gave them ‘1s.’ There were a lot of smiles.”