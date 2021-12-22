HANNIBAl, Mo. — Firefighters spent about two hours early Wednesday at the scene of house fire that was linked to space heaters overloading the electrical circuit.
The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched by at 2:51 a.m. on a report of a structure fire at 721 Ben Lomond. The initial response was for all stations. Once incident command arrived on the scene and confirmed a fire with smoke and flames coming from the roof and second floor, they requested the assistance of four more off-duty firefighters.
The Fire Department said crews had the fire under control in around 15 minutes, and then remained on the scene until about 5 a.m. conducting ventilation and overhaul operations.
An investigator from the department was called to the scene and determined the cause to be an accidental fire started from multiple space heaters overloading the building’s electrical circuit.
The Fire Department was assisted by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance District, Hannibal City Building Inspector’s office, Hannibal Board of Public Works, and the American Red Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.