HANNIBAL, Mo. A Friday afternoon traffic stop in Hannibal led to the arrest of a St. Louis man and recovery of a stolen handgun.
Tristan T. Holts, 18, of St. Louis, was charged with receiving stolen property.
The Hannibal Police Department said an officer made a traffic stop at 3:04 p.m. Friday after seeing a vehicle without a front license plate and an expired temporary tag on U.S. 61 near the Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located two handguns — one previously reported stolen from Olivette — along with high capacity magazines and a 50 round drum magazine.
Holts was arrested, and the department said the vehicle’s other three occupants were arrested, questioned and released.
Holts remains in the Marion County Jail with bond set at $25,000.