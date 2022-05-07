HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a single-car crash early Saturday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevrolet pickup driven by by a 16-year-old male from New London was heading north on Missouri Route W, about 2 miles north of Hannibal around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. The truck went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
No injuries were reported for the driver, but a 15-year-old Hannibal girl, a passenger in the truck, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash. MSHP said it was unknown if either teen was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff's Department and Marion County Rural Fire Department.