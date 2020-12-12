HANNIBAL, Mo. — The team effort at Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri brings Christmas joy to local youths each year, and the need for additional toys and volunteers is especially crucial this year as organizers hope to reach 1,520 children.
Mary Lynne Richards, recreation supervisor for Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department, said there is an increased need for volunteers each day of the week leading up to the drive-thru distribution on Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, 301 Warren Barrett Drive. Toys and about 800 food boxes will be delivered to each family with a drive-thru format for safety.
Volunteer support is critical to pack all gifts into boxes at the warehouse from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, and Tuesday, Dec. 15, then transport them from the warehouse to the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center on Wednesday. Distribution will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. Support is also needed beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, to distribute toys at the Pike County Fairgrounds in Bowling Green.
HPR Assistant Director Aron Lee and Douglass Community Services Community Outreach Initiatives Director Stacey Nicholas are co-coordinators of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, which will reach at least 500 low-income families in Marion, Ralls, Pike and Lewis counties.
Ashley Yoder has been packing boxes in the warehouse for children of all ages, with five toys, five stocking stuffers and three boxes, with a wide variety of gifts so far. Yoder said toys for children 9 years and older are still needed.
Popular toy choices for older boys included building block sets, wallets, and basketballs and footballs with air pumps. Yoder said gifts like nail polish sets, makeup sets and board games were popular for girls.
Richards said each family makes requests for gift types for their child. She and Yoder said the need for volunteer support and providing more gifts had escalated amid the hardships posed by COVID-19 this year.
“With the COVID pandemic, the need is greater than ever. There are families that have never applied for help from Toys for Tots that are applying for it because they lost income due to the pandemic,” Richards said. “We just don’t want kids to suffer at Christmastime, and this is one way to give back.”
Opportunities to volunteer are available by calling Nicholas at 573-221-3892.