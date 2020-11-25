PALMYRA, Mo. — Mike and Kathy Wear are close to opening the doors of Twisted W Antiques in Palmyra, continuing a family tradition dating back to when Mike was a child.
Mike Wear grew up working with his father, Ronald, at R & W Antiques. The Twisted W Antiques name ties the new store to the Twisted W Arena operated by Mike and his daughter, Lauryn. The former Mrs. Clemens Antique Mall was owned by Mike Wear’s mother, Wilma, and the family renovated and rented the building to Dutch Country General Store, where Kathy Wear is store manager.
Mike Wear said the original plans were to open their antiques store in Hannibal, but everything worked out just right — Dutch Country General Store chose Hannibal from 20 Midwest communities for its new store, and Wear had a new building constructed close to the Twisted W Arena, at 7185 Quarter Horse Lane in Palmyra.
Wear has been busy preparing the store for the past two years, and the couple plan to open the doors in the next two to three weeks.
“We have the Twisted W Arena right there, and Mike spends a lot of time there working on the stuff with the horses and everything,” Kathy Wear said noting the location near where U.S. 24 and U.S. 36 connect to Monroe City, Quincy, Palmyra, Hannibal and other communities.
The store will feature “a little bit of everything,” with antiques like Victorian furniture and glassware, and primitives. He said the variety will be ever-changing and offer something for everyone in the family. Soon, they plan to set up a website, establishing those connections once again with antiques dealers across the country and around the world.
Kathy Wear said the store will be open during the day mainly through appointments at first, and they look forward to having a grand opening celebration in the spring, when the weather is warmer and the pandemic situation has changed.
The Wear family is excited to be able to continue a longstanding local tradition while tying to the successful business Mike and his daughter are running.
“We want to reach people locally and across the nation,” Kathy Wear said. “Mike and his family has dealt with dealers across the country for many years, so it will be nice to bring them back to this area.”