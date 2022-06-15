HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people were injured, one seriously, in a Tuesday afternoon crash on U.S. 61 west of Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Raymond G. Gearhart, 73, of Bowling Green, was heading south at 3:45 p.m. when it failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the path of an eastbound 2007 Ford box truck driven by Allan D. Zeigler, 47, of Wooden, Iowa.
Gearhart was taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital with serious injuries, and a passenger, George W. Mulhollen, 36, of Bowling Green, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Fire Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department, Marion County Ambulance and Survival Flight.