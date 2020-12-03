United Way supports Toys for Tots with COVID-19 Response Fund grant

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The United Way of the Mark Twain Area launched its COVID-19 Response Fund in March as the global pandemic was on the horizon and much uncertainty was to follow.
The United Way raised nearly $200,000 through the fund to assist with special projects and financially support area organizations with their needs due to the pandemic. Most recently, the Toys for Tots Program, coordinated locally by Douglass Community Services, received a $2,000 grant from the fund. Many of the fundraisers scheduled this year for Toys for Tots were canceled because of the pandemic.
Additionally, the organization has seen an increase in the number of families turning to the organization for assistance. There will be more than 200 additional children benefiting from the program this year than in 2019. Toys for Tots for Northeast Missouri serves children in Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Ralls, Shelby and Pike counties.
“We are so grateful for this donation,” said Stacey Nicholas, director of Community Outreach Initiatives at Douglass Community Services, and who oversees the Toys for Tots Program locally. “Because of the economic situation created by COVID-19, many families in Northeast Missouri are struggling for Christmas. This grant will help us serve the 1,600 children who will benefit from the Toys for Tots Program this year.”
So far, 30 area organizations have received funding from the United Way’s COVID-19 Response Fund, including the Andre Sheard Foundation, AVENUES, Bethel Food Pantry, Birthday Blessings, Center Community Food Pantry, Monroe County Christmas is Caring, Douglass Community Services Food Programs, Toys for Tots Douglass Community Services, Head Start at Douglass Community Services, FACT, Faith Walk Food Pantry, Forget Me Not Senior Center, Hannibal Free Clinic, Hannibal Nutrition Center, Hannibal Regional Auxiliary, Hannibal Regional Foundation, Harvest Outreach, HAYS, Heartland Resources, Learning Opportunities/Quality Works, Lewis County Food Pantry, Monroe City Food Pantry, Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center, Palmyra Area Food Pantry, Paris Senior Center, Salvation Army of Hannibal, the Child Center, Tri-County Alliance, Turning Point and YMCA of Hannibal.
Every dollar collected by the United Way of the Mark Twain Area for the COVID-19 Response Fund has been used to benefit individuals in the local area. Money from the fund also helped assemble senior care bags and pay for the processing of 225 hogs donated by JBS Pork.
There is still money available through the fund. Local nonprofit organizations facing a hardship due to the pandemic can apply for funds by visiting https://unitedwaymta.org/special-initiatives.