HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Police Department reported a traffic crash on Wednesday that sent a child to the hospital for treatment.
In a statement released by HPD, a 54-year-old male from Hannibal was driving on Fulton Avenue around 3:15 p.m. and hit a 9-year-old juvenile in the 1400 block. The child was treated at the scene and then taken by helicopter to St. Louis Children's Hospital for additional treatment.
Hannibal Police said they did identify the driver, who remained on the scene after the crash. No information on either the driver or the child was released as of Wednesday evening.
The Hannibal Police Department noted in the release the investigation is ongoing.