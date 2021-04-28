MARION COUNTY, Mo. — A single-car crash Wednesday morning just outside of Hannibal sent a Centralia, Mo. driver to the hospital.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevrolet pickup driven by Kimberlee J. Lynn, 24, of Centralia, was going east on US 36 at 11:20 a.m. According to the released information, Lynn hydroplaned on the wet road and went off the right side of the highway, hitting a tree.
Lynn was taken by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol reported that Lynn was not wearing a seat belt.
The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Monroe City Fire Department.