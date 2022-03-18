QUINCY — A hearing to determine whether an aggravated driving under the influence charge should be dismissed in the case of the Quincy woman accused of killing four people in a 2020 crash remains set for next week.
Natasha L. McBride will return to court Wednesday for the evidentiary hearing, which Judge Amy Lannerd would be a closed proceeding.
The hearing was originally set for last month, but her attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, asked for a new date to file an amended motion.
The new charge was filed in January after prosecutors said they received new information
Nelson had previously argued that the Adams County state's attorney's office could have filed the charge earlier, believing it was based off evidence turned over in December 2020.
McBride, 37, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
She also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
McBride has pleaded not guilty to the charges and her attorneys indicated that they could seek a insanity defense.
She allegedly ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed causing the crash.
In the crash report, the Quincy Police Department said McBride admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before leaving in her vehicle.
Her case remains on the April jury trial docket.
She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.