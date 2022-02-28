QUINCY — A hearing date has been set for the Quincy woman accused of causing the 2020 crash that killed four people.
The March 18 hearing will determine whether a new charge of aggravated driving under the influence filed against Natasha L. McBride should be dismissed.
McBride's attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, asked for a new date saying he wished to amend the motion during a status hearing Monday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Nelson filed the motion to dismiss the charge of aggravated driving under the influence on Feb. 14. Prosecutors filed the new charge in January after they said they received new information.
Nelson had previously argued that the Adams County state's attorney's office could have filed the charge earlier, believing that it was based off evidence turned over in December 2020.
McBride, 37, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
She also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
McBride has pleaded not guilty to the charges and her attorneys indicated that they could seek a insanity defense.
She allegedly ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed causing the crash.
In the crash report, the Quincy Police Department said McBride admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before leaving in her vehicle.
McBride is set to return to court March 15 for a status hearing. Her case remains on the April jury trial docket.
She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.