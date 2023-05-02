PALMYRA — Another coffee shop expanded to Palmyra. Hebrews XI Coffee celebrated their grand opening on Friday.
PALMYRA — Another coffee shop expanded to Palmyra. Hebrews XI Coffee celebrated their grand opening on Friday.
Shalise Steidinger, owner and operator of Hebrews XI Coffee, said the first weekend in the new location was a busy one.
“It was amazing,” Steidinger said. “The community came together and we were busy opening to close.”
Hebrews XI Coffee’s trailer was located in Palmyra before construction began. The coffee shop had to close the trailer for five days for construction.
Residents in Palmyra saw the new location finished in what felt like record time. During those five days a pre-built building was dropped off, plumbing installed and landscaping completed.
“We worked long days during that week,” explained Steidinger. “We wanted to open as fast as we could. The customers pushed us, so we could be there for them.”
The setup is similar to the Hebrews XI Coffee in West Quincy. It’s still a drive-thru coffee shop and will have the same menu. The only difference is it has two windows, one for ordering and one for pick-ups.
Steidinger said it is special though because it’s like coming back home.
“My business partner and I were raised in Palmyra,” Steidinger said. “We put the trailer in town and the support was amazing. We wanted to come back for sentimental reasons, but also because we have a lot of loyal customers.”
Now that the trailer won’t be parked in Palmyra Steidinger said it will be traveling again for the summer. She said they’ll likely be focusing on Hannibal and Canton, but will be travailing to other locations too.
However, there are no specific plans for another permanent location at this time.
The new location is at 1026 S. Main Street.
Their hours will be 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. It's closed on Sunday.
Hebrews XI Coffee opened in West Quincy in November 2021.
Steidinger said her dream was owning a coffee shop, because she loves coffee. Her brother Jordan became her business partner and came alongside her to help with the business side of owning a coffee shop.
The two named the coffee shop after Hebrews 11 in the Bible.
