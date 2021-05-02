Bicentennial committee chair Emily Pursley highlights some of Pike County’s early history including:
• When formed in 1821, Pike County included what is now Calhoun County and territory following the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers toward the state’s northern and eastern borders. Eventually, 36 other counties were formed out of Pike’s original borders.
• By 1825, Pike County was the geographical size and shape it is today.
• Early settler Col. William Ross and his brothers made a home in what was called Ross Settlement near Atlas, which served as Pike’s second county seat for a few years. Ross, who built and owned three of the grandest houses in Pike County, also loaned the county money to buy land in what became the third, and final, county seat in Pittsfield, which closest to the county’s geographic center.
• Ross reportedly argued with John Wood, Quincy’s founder, about the merits of Atlas versus Quincy.
“He said he felt sorry for Quincy due to its close proximity to the great city of Atlas,” Pursley said. “As we all know, Atlas is very tiny, and Quincy is quite large, but that’s another history lesson which amount to railroad and river ports. The railroad didn’t go by Atlas, and Atlas was a few miles from the river. Quincy had those advantages.”
More information about Pike County’s bicentennial is available online at pikeil200th.com and through a Facebook page and group at “Pike County’s 200th birthday.”