Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.